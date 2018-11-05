Quisumbing vows to recover city-owned properties and build additional classrooms

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing is determined to recover city-owned properties to address the need of additional spaces for classrooms in the city.

In his speech for his State of the Children’s Address (SOCA) on Monday, Quisumbing highlights the importance of education.

He stressed out the lack of classrooms as among their challenge in giving students with the comfort and proper education they need.

Quisumbing promised to around 2,000 attendees, comprised of daycare and high school students and parents, to resolve the problem in the past administration and be given the younger generation a fresh start.