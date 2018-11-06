SM Malls in Cebu to lead the Christmas grand launch

SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion are up for something exciting this Christmas season.

With your cameras ready, head on to your favorite SM Supermalls in Cebu and witness its own Christmas grand launch to signal the start of the holiday season.

SM City Cebu is set to light its giant 30 feet Christmas Tree on November 8, 6PM at the Northwing Atrium. An added attraction are nine gigantic houses with different heights, inspired by the Christmas Village beside the Christmas Tree. The houses are adorned with “snow” and colorful lights where shoppers can take pictures with their families and friends. Mall hallways will begin to echo joyful sounds of pop Christmas carols and brass symphonies starting November 8, creating the perfect atmosphere for shoppers to get holiday gift and finds especially for loved ones. Alongside, Grand Christmas Parade and Holiday fireworks will give highlight to the celebration.

A holiday under the sea brought to you by the SM Seaside City Cebu, photo-worthy installations will be set-up and a centerpiece will be revealed on November 11, 4PM, at the Mountain Wing Atrium inspired by all things sweet and merry where one can interact on digital art projection. Performances by Ballet Center Cebu inspired by The Nutcracker is set on November 14, 25, 28 and December 1 every 2PM to 4PM.

SM City Consolacion will also light up their Christmas Tree on November 11, 6PM, at the Event Centre with a holiday circus theme. Kids will definitely have fun riding and taking pictures with the carousel decorated with playful colors going round in circles, hearing yuletide cheers to fuel the Christmas spirit.

From shopping for gifts to enjoying holiday feasts to grocery shopping for noche buena, and, now, can’t-miss holiday attractions, SM Supermalls gives families so many reasons to enjoy the season and make meaningful memories together.

One can also share the love and joy of giving with the SM Bears of Joy, an annual fund drive that seeks to make kids happy this Christmas. For P200, a customer can get one SM Bear, while the other one will be donated to chosen charities of the SM mall. The more bears you buy, the more needy children you will bring smiles to.

