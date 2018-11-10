Bacolod escapes Furog in IDOL Boxing Series 4



Christian Bacolod escaped with a close split decision victory against the equally determined Christoval Furog after eight rounds of their seesaw battle in the 108-lbs division in the undercard of IDOL Boxing Series 4 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Two of the judges scored the bout 75-74, and 77-72 for Bacolod despite getting decked twice in the second round, while one judge had it 77-72 for Furog, who was knocked down in the third round.