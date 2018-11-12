Authorities continue to put out fire in Tayud, Consolacion

Firefighters continue to put out the fire that hit in Sitio Pagotlan, Barangay Tayud, Liloan town, Cebu.

Fo1 Cyro Bria Fua of the Consolacion fire station said that they received the fire alarm at around 10:10 a.m. on Monday (November 12).

The location of the fire falls under the boundary of Consolacion and Liloan towns.

The fire, which started at a junk shop, was controlled at 11:45 a.m.