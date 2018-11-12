DEPW seeks approval of P239M budget

The Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) in Cebu City is asking a P239 million budget for 2019.

At least P100 million will be spent on road asphalting while P21.9 is intended for drainage improvement.

Also part of the P239 million allocation will also be spent for the purchase of new heavy equipment and the construction of the new DEPW office.

But the council’s committee on budget and finance advised DEPW to only choose between the construction of new building and the purchase heavy equipment due to financial constraints of the city.

A brand new dump truck would already cost P10 million.