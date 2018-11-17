Man shot while on drinking spree

A man was shot by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City on November 17, early morning.

The victim was identified as Ryan Alegado, 38, a resident from Carcar City, Cebu.

Police Chief Insp. Eduardo Sanchez, Abella Police Station Commander said that the victim was having a drinking spree with his nephew when the incident happened.

Alegado was immediately rushed to the hospital and is now recovering.

The police are now looking into the CCTV in the area to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack.