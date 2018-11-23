Opening of Mambaling underpass side roads more next week

Commuters and motorists from the southern district of Cebu City have to struggle through the monstrous traffic in N.Bacalso Avenue for one more day.

This as the opening of the roads of the Mambaling underpass is pushed back to a later date.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH -7) has earlier announced that the side roads of the P638-million underpass will be opened for traffic today, Saturday (November 24).

But due to bad weather in Cebu for the past few days, it was postponed to Monday, November 26.

In a phone interview, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak announced that they received an advisory from the project contractor, WT Construction Inc., that the cement poured on the side roads is still wet, and therefore unpassable.

“Due to the bad weather Cebu City has experienced in the past few days, the contractor told us that they’re not finished with the curing yet,” said Tumulak.

“We requested the contractor to make sure that the side roads will be opened this Monday in time for classes to resume,” he added.

Tumulak also asked the public to extend their patience.

“We’re asking them to bear with us until the side roads can be completed, and traffic condition in the south will be improved,” said Tumulak.

Sought for comments, reporters tried to contact DPWH-7 three times but failed to get any response.

The opening of the multi-million underpass’ side roads is expected to alleviate the worsening traffic condition in the southern barangays of Cebu City, which is largely blamed on the projects ongoing construction.

Once state engineers will open the side roads, they will immediately proceed with Phase 5 of the project which involved digging the underpass itself.

However, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) still prohibits heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses to pass through the side roads.

The Mambaling Underpass is presently 81 percent from completion and is targetted to be completed this March 2019.