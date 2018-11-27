44 cops to undergo values formation training
At least 44 policemen from Cebu province will be relieved from their post to undergo schooling on values formation.
This are the policemen caught for different violations which include gambling while at work.
Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena said that 44 policemen will also be reassigned outside of Cebu province after they complete their schooling.
