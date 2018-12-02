Police: Suspect sells drugs to construction workers

The drug suspect who was killed by Mabolo police in an operation Saturday night (December 1) would sell drugs mostly to construction workers.

SPO4 Raul Cosido said that Rafael Arcipe, 18, is from Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue but he would go to Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City to sell drugs.

They placed Arcipe under surveillance for three weeks prior to the Saturday night operation which led to his death.