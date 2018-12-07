New name, new location same thrills for Kasadya

THE POPULAR amusement park known as Kasadya will not only have a new name but also a new location.

This Saturday, December 8, Boom na Boom sa Sugbo will be opening its gates to Cebuanos in time for Christmas and Sinulog.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, said that RSF, the company behind Boom na Boom sa Sugbo, relocated the amusement park to a lot adjacent to its previous location, the Kawit Island property.

Tumulak said RSF is now leasing a property owned by Fil-Invest since Kawit Island is now being leased to the Gokongwei-led Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI) for the construction of an P18-billion integrated resorts.

He added that RSF will pay the city its amusement tax obligation equivalent to 30 percent of the park’s ticket sales.