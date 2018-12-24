Father, son dies in Alcoy vehicular accident

A father and his son did not make it home for Christmas eve alive after they were killed in a vehicular accident along the national highway in Alcoy town, south of Cebu on December 24.

The victims were identified as Rogelio Anor, 61, and his son Aladdin.

Both were from Barangay Atabay, Alcoy.

PO3 Ronald Perez of Alcoy Police Station said that the two left their home early on Monday to fish.

They took a motorcycle on their way home at around 5:30 a.m. but the motorcycle which they boarded was hit by a van driven by a certain Danilo Subing-subing.

“Kaning tricycle nga nay tangkal gauna ni sa van. Daghan nakakita nga kusog kaayo padagan ang van ug nadumbolan ang tricycle,” said Perez.

The Anors were already dead when brought to the Julio Cardinal Rosales Memorial Hospital in the neighboring Dalaguete town.

Tricycle driver Carlito Mosqueda also sustained injuries on his body.

Perez said that Subing-subing was detained at the Alcoy Police Station while police prepare appropriate charges against him.