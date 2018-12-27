Unidentified female assailant stabs, kills woman in Mantuyong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 22-year-old woman died after she was stabbed by a still unidentified female assailant at past 9 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 27) in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City

Christine Pepito, a resident of Sitio Asinan, died after she was stabbed seven times in the body by a still unidentified woman whom witnesses claimed was allegedly residing in a nearby Cebu International Convention Center compound.

Pepito was immediately brought by her sister, Annabelle, to Mandaue City Hospital but she was later transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

PO2 Christian Avila of the Centro Police Station tried to locate the assailant but she could no longer be found.

Avila said that they were still trying to find out the motive of the attack, which could lead to the arrest of the killer.