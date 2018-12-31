Filipino-Belgian girl, 17, reported missing

Police in Cebu City have asked the public to help locate a 17-year-old Filipino-Belgian girl who disappeared on Saturday night after leaving the hotel where she and her father were staying.

The photo of Roxanne Cerckel was released close to midnight on Sunday by the Abellana Police Precinct on its official Facebook page after the 24-hour required period within which a person can be officially declared as missing has lapsed.

Inspector Gomercendo Mandawe, deputy chief of the Abellana Police Precinct, said in a phone interview that the girl’s father, Belgian national Paul Cerckel, went to the station early on Sunday to ask for assistance because his daughter did not return after leaving the hotel at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 29.

Cerckel and his daughter are residents of Damaguete in Negros Oriental who are in Cebu for an out of town trip and are billeted in one of Cebu City’s prominent hotels.

Mandawe said they now consider Roxanne Cerckel as a missing person since she has not been located 24 hours after she disappeared.