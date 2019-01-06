2 Cebu designers bare creations for the Miss Intercontentional 2018’s Philippine Designers Gala Night

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano designers have chosen tourist destinations in Cebu as their inspiration behind their creations for the upcoming Philippine Designers Gala Night on January 17 at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

The Philippine Designers Gala Night is one of the activities in the Miss Intercontinental 2018 pageant joined by almost 80 candidates across the globe that will held on January 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Miss Intercontinental Monaco 2018 Veronika Verrier and Miss Intercontinental Paraguay 2018 Gabriela Sawkiw will be wearing Harley Ruedas and Mark Anthony So, respectively.

“It is a way of promoting Cebu in the international pageant,” Ruedas told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Ruedas said that Verrier’s aquamarine green gown is inspired by the waters of his hometown of Bantayan on Bantayan Island.

The island is popular in northern Cebu because of its white sand beaches and clear waters. The gown is made of illusion tulle with geometric sequin pattern and sequin lace appliques.

For Sawkiw, So got the inspiration from Sirao Flower Garden, a popular tourist attraction in Cebu City known for its varieties and colorful flowers. The yellow gown is made of velvet and multi-colored lace appliques embellished with crystals.

Ruedas and So are members of Designer Circle of the Philippines. Their group was invited to dress up the candidates for the Gala Night.

Founded in 1971, this is the first time that the Philippines is hosting the Miss Intercontinental pageant.

On January 26, Miss Intercontinental 2017 Veronica Salas Vallejo of Mexico will crown her successor at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Filipino-Australian Karen Gallman is wearing the sash for the Philippines. Gallman is the successor of Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017 and Miss Intercontinental 2017 first runner-up Katarina Rodriguez./elb