Retired anti-drug cop survived ambush in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A retired policeman survived an ambush staged by two unidentified men riding in tandem on a motorcycle in Argao town in southern of Cebu at past 8 a.m. on Monday, January 7.

SPO2 Meliton Agadier, who retired just three days ago, was riding his motorcycle from his home in Sibonga town en route to the court in Argao when the perpetrators appeared on his side and fired shots at him.

Agadier, 56, was able to immediately make a full stop, causing the hitman to miss. Only the right side mirrors of his motorcycle was hit by a bullet.

“Naka-overtake pa ko nila before naabot og Argao. Murag giatngan gyud ko nila unya naa tingali naka pindot nila nga naa na ko mao to ni-slow down sila arong i-confirm kung ako ba gyud,” Agadier told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Monday night.

Agadier said he noticed that the motorcycle boarded by the perpetrators was already tailing him since he overtook them.

“Pagsunod nakog tan-aw naa na silas akong kilid. Kita man gyod ko sa side mirror nga nibunot so ni-break dayon ko maong wala ko naigo. ang akong side mirror ra,” he said.

Agadier was supposed to attend a court hearing in Argao for a drug case that he handled when he was assigned as intelligence chief in the town police’s drug enforcement unit.

Agadier was last assigned at the Carcar City Police Station from 2017 until his retirement last Friday, January 4.

Prior to his assignment in Carcar City, he was with Argao Police Station for three years.

The former police believed that the attempt on his life is associated with his former job. However, Agadier assured that he will continue to attend court proceedings to prevent the cases from being dismissed./elb