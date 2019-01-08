PDEA-7 wants drug lords ‘neutralized’ before May elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) is looking to neutralize identified drug lords in different areas in the province before election day in May to prevent narcopoliticians from using drug money as campaign funds.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Wardley Getalla, in a press briefing on Monday, January 7, appealed to the public to give them more intelligence information on the presence of drug personalities in their areas.

“Ini-encourage natin na kapag may malaking drug lord sa area nila, possible source yun [ng drug money]. Kailangan talaga ma-neutralize ‘yan bago pa dumating ang election. ‘Yan ang ating i-wowork out ngayong darating na buwan kaya kailangan talaga more informants and more information,” Getalla said.

More careful

Getalla also appealed to the public to report to their office and to other law enforcement groups if they have knowledge on narcopoliticians in their areas.

However, Getalla assured that they will be more careful in handling reports of alleged narcopoliticians because of the election season.

“Magiging prudent tayo jan kasi kapag election, alam naman natin magkakaroon ng batohan ng mga akusasyon ng magkakalabang politiko. Tinitingnan talaga natin ang bawat anggulo at talagang iimbestigahan natin. ‘Yun ang ating priority ngayon kailangan natin ang active participation ng community na magbigay ng information,” he added.

Getalla also said that their agency’s national adjudication board, which is tasked in validating reports of drug personalities and narcopoliticians, is still processing submitted reports of narcopoliticians. /bjo