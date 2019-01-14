Photographers without ID have to stay out of Sinulog parade route – Tumulak

CEBU CITY — Organizers of the Sinulog Festival 2019 are asking people who are eager to take photos of the colorful moments of the festival, including photographers who joined the Sinulog photo contest, to find other vantage points.

This developed after the crowd eager to photos, as well as photography enthusiasts, who flocked at the parade routes were found to have inconvenienced some contingents who participated in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan and Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan dance parades, which were held last Saturday and Sunday, or January 12 and 13, respectively.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said they received reports that most of the photographers do not have the necessary permits to go beyond the area designated for the audience.

He also urged them not to interrupt the parade while taking photos.

“Maghangyo lang ta nila not to obstruct the dancers. Makuhaan gyud atong time ana. Nalangay-langay gamay ang pagstart kay nagbabag gyud ang mga photographers unya naa say uban walay official photo contest I.D.,” said Tumulak.

“Ang katong walay ID papahawaon gyud sila karung mardi gras,” he added.

The mardi gras-like grand parade, which is participated in by 24 dancing contingents together with a number of floats, giants and puppeters, will be held this Sunday, January 20, as a culminating event for the Sinulog Festival./ elb