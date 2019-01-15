Move to legalize habal-habal operations making progress

Cebu City, Philippines – The proposal to legalize the operations of habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) is now making progress in the House of Representatives.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the committee for transportation of the House is now creating a resolution requesting the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to issue an executive order recognizing habal-habal as a legal mode of transportation.

“This will be done as an emergency application of the public welfare clause. DOTr will study the resolution and report to the Committee in the next scheduled hearing in two weeks,” said Osmeña in his post.

The mayor was invited to speak before the lower chamber of Congress during the public hearing of the proposed resolution, wherein he expressed support on the legalization of habal-habal.

Cebu City Representatives Raul del Mar (North District) and Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa (South District) are endorsing House Bill No. 6049 that seeks to legalize habal-habal in the country.

It was formally filed last December 2018.

Both Del Mar and Abellanosa are Osmeña’s political allies under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK). /BJO