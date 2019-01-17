Cebu City cops seize P70K suspected shabu in Sambag bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police continue to pursue those in the illegal drug trade without letup with the latest catch being a 24-year-old Sawang Calero, Cebu City resident, who was caught with P70,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Chief Insp. Eduard Sanchez, Abellana Police Station chief, said that they arrested Renan Diaz during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, at around 6:30 a.m., today, Thursday, January 17.

Sanchez said that they recovered 23 grams of suspected shabu from Diaz.

He said this quantity of shabu would have an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P70,000.

Police had been monitoring Diaz’s illegal drugs activity for two weeks before conducting the buy-bust operation.

He said that Diaz, who is from Sawang Calero, would frequent Barangay Sambag 1, where the suspect would allegedly sell illegal drugs.

Sanchez also said that they were checking links between Renan Diaz and slain drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.

But when sought for comment, the arrested Renan Diaz said that he was not a relative of the slain drug lord and that they only have the same family name.

Renan Diaz said that he even only heard about “Jaguar” Diaz in the news.

Renan Diaz was detained at the Abellana Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs