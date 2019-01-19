Photo gallery: Images from the Sto. Niño fluvial procession in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines – The images of Sto. Niño de Cebu and Our Lady of Guadalupe sailed down the Mactan Channel on board a “galleon” early Saturday morning, January 19, 2019, for the annual fluvial procession.

Accompanied by a flotilla of fishing boats and larger vessels, MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., a galleon replica bearing the image of the child Jesus, left the Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City at 6:15 a.m.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and a group of priests escorted the images during the annual sea procession, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor.

Here are some images of the 2019 fluvial procession: