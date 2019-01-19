Photo gallery: Images from the Sto. Niño fluvial procession in Cebu

By CDN TEAM |January 19,2019 - 09:36 AM

Cebu City, Philippines – The images of Sto. Niño de Cebu and Our Lady of Guadalupe sailed down the Mactan Channel on board a “galleon” early Saturday morning, January 19, 2019, for the annual fluvial procession.  

Accompanied by a flotilla of fishing boats and larger vessels, MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., a galleon replica bearing the image of the child Jesus, left the Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City at 6:15 a.m.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and a group of priests escorted the images during the annual sea procession, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor.

Here are some images of the 2019 fluvial procession:

The “galleon” carrying the Sto. Niño arrives in Pier 1 in Cebu City. Photo by Morexette Erram

 

MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., a galleon replica bearing the image of the child Jesus, cruises through the Mactan Channel. photo by Benjie Talisic

 

MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., a galleon replica bearing the image of the child Jesus, cruises through the Mactan Channel. photo by Marc Cosep

 

Devotees welcome the arrival of the image of the Holy Child in Pier 1 in Cebu City. photo by Morexette Erram

 

View of the fluvial procession from the sea craft of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7). photo by Benjie Talisic

 

MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., the ship carrying the image of the child Jesus, cruises through the Mactan Channel early Saturday morning. photo by Morexette Erram

 

Small sea crafts join the fluvial procession. photo by Benjie Talisic

