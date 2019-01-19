Photo gallery: Images from the Sto. Niño fluvial procession in Cebu
Cebu City, Philippines – The images of Sto. Niño de Cebu and Our Lady of Guadalupe sailed down the Mactan Channel on board a “galleon” early Saturday morning, January 19, 2019, for the annual fluvial procession.
Accompanied by a flotilla of fishing boats and larger vessels, MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., a galleon replica bearing the image of the child Jesus, left the Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City at 6:15 a.m.
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and a group of priests escorted the images during the annual sea procession, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor.
Here are some images of the 2019 fluvial procession:
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.