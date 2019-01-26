Stage is set for 47th Miss Intercontinental pageant at MOA arena

The stage is set for the 47th Miss Intercontinental pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena tonight, January 26, and Filipino pageant enthusiasts are all eyes on Karen Gallman, the Philippine’s bet from Bohol.

The program was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. but as of 8:22 p.m., pageant fans are still arriving in the venue.

A total of 87 candidates from all over the world, including Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Karen Gallman of Bohol, will compete for the crown.

Pageant expert and blogger Norman Tinio wrote that the fight for the crown will be between Gabriela Soley of Paraguay and Olivia Möller of Germany.

He listed Gallman of the Philippines, Adriana Moya Alvarado of Costa Rica, Chinonso Ibinabo Opara of Nigeria and Kseniya Lamber Fesenko of Ukraine to land in the Top 6.

The Philippines is yet to win its first Miss Intercontinental crown.

The country came close to winning the crown in 2017 when model Katarina Rodriguez was announced as first runner-up in Egypt. In 2015, Christi Lynn McGarry was declared first runner-up in the pageant held in Germany./elb