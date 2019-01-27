Harbor Pilot cruises to Mayor’s Cup beach volley title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Harbor Pilot is the inaugural women’s champions of the 1st Mayor’s Cup Sinulog Beach Volleyball tournament after defeating University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 20-22, 21-17, 15-12, on Sunday afternoon, January 27, at the Fort San Pedro Sand Court.

Former Cesafi champions Therese Ramas and Janelle Cabahug had a slow start and conceded the first set to current Cesafi beach volley champions Crisley Ann Sucalit and Iris Tito of USPF.

The Harbor Pilot duo, however, managed to forge a deciding third set and went on to pocket the P20,000 champion’s purse.