Harbor Pilot cruises to Mayor’s Cup beach volley title
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Harbor Pilot is the inaugural women’s champions of the 1st Mayor’s Cup Sinulog Beach Volleyball tournament after defeating University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 20-22, 21-17, 15-12, on Sunday afternoon, January 27, at the Fort San Pedro Sand Court.
Former Cesafi champions Therese Ramas and Janelle Cabahug had a slow start and conceded the first set to current Cesafi beach volley champions Crisley Ann Sucalit and Iris Tito of USPF.
The Harbor Pilot duo, however, managed to forge a deciding third set and went on to pocket the P20,000 champion’s purse.
