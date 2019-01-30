Police seize P9.8 million worth of illegal drugs

Cebu City, Phillipines — Police pulled off a big haul on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, when it seized P9.8 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in a buy bust operation in Sitio Nazarene, Barangay Tinago, Cebu City.

The drug enforcement unit of the Waterfront Police conducted the operation led by station commander Senior Inspector Joemar Pomarejos.

Arrested just across the Barangay Hall of Barangay Tinago was Leonorman Tabao, 25 years old, and a native of Barangay Ban Ban in Asturias town, northwestern Cebu.

Confiscated from Tabao, who works as a service crew of a food chain in downtown Cebu, was 1,450 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Tabao, in an interview with CDN Digital, said a certain Jude Michael Barcibal of Sitio Palma in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City left him the pouch containing the contraband.

He said he was only tasked to watch over the pouch until someone would pick it up. He admitted, though, that he knew shabu was inside the pouch.