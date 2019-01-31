Pagasa says weather to get colder in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Cebu (Pagasa-Cebu) said that the cold weather in Cebu in the past weeks is expected to get even colder.

According to Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of Pagasa-Cebu, the low temperature is maintained by the northeast monsoon or “Amihan,” which brings the winter winds from China and Japan to the Philippines.

“Nag negative (degrees Celsius) na gani sila didto. Expected gyod nga bugnaw sad ta diri,” Quiblat told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Quiblat said the weather is expected to get colder as the northern hemisphere, including the northern Asian countries, reaches the peak of the winter season.

“Mas mobugnay pa na ig dayon February kay mao man gyod nay coldest months of the year. Winter naman sa China og Japan ron. Ila hangin magpabugnaw samot sa ato panahon,” he said.

Temperature has reached as low as 22.4 degrees Celsius in Cebu so far this year. The lowest temperature in Cebu was recorded in 1992, which was at 19.2 degrees Celsius.

Quiblat said that cold weather is really expected every January and February since it has always been recorded as the coldest months of the year based on data from the previous years.

“Normal ra ni siya para nato. But it does not mean nga wala siyay effects,” he said.

Quiblat said that the farming community may be affected by the cold weather especially in elevated areas where frosts may form and wreack havock among the crops.

He said that that the Department of Agriculture should closely monitor the state of the farmlands to avoid such disasters. /bjo