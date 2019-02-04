JUST IN: House OKs proposal to legalize habal-habal

Cebu City, Philippines – The House of Representatives has approved in third and final reading a proposal to legalize the operations of habal-habal or motorcycles for hire in the country.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña made this announcement on a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, February 4, 2019.

“House Bill 8959 – An Act Allowing and Regulating the Use of Motorcycles as Public Utility Vehicles also known as the “Habal Habal Act” – has just been approved on the third and final reading. Thank you to all the congressmen who worked to rush this,” Osmeña said in the post.

The proposed House resolution seeks for the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to come up with an order as means to recognize habal-habals as a legal mode of transportation.

It was authored by Cebu City North District Representative Raul del Mar, and co-sponsored by Cebu City South District Representative Rodrigo ‘Bebot’ Abellanosa.

Both del Mar and Abellanosa are political allies of Osmeña under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK). /bjo