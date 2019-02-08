Pre-dawn fire destroys 15 houses in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 15 houses were razed by an early morning fire that hit Sitio Calero in Barangay Tejero here at dawn on Friday, February 8.

Fire Chief Inspector Noel Ababon, fire marshal of the Cebu City Fire Department, said they received the alarm at 2:31 a.m. It was raised to second alarm at 2:39 a.m. and to third alarm at 2:47 a.m.

The fire was placed under control at 3:04 a.m., with the Cebu City Fire Department declaring a complete fire out by 5:38 a.m.

Ababon said the fire started from the house of a Wilfredo Jalandoni Jr. but fire investigators are still determining the cause of the blaze.

Brenda Jalandoni, who lived in the house where the fire purportedly started, sustained minor wounds to her hands, said Ababon.

Ababon added they were still verifying claims that a person went missing during the fire.

Tinago Barangay Captain Domingo Lopez, in a separate interview, said the fire victims will temporarily stay at the barangay gymnasium. He said that the lot where the houses were built is a privately owned property.

The Tinago fire came in the heels of a big fire that hit the neighboring Barangay Ermita on February 5. The two barangays are barely two kilometers apart./elb