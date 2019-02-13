Police collar drug dealer with P1.2 million shabu

TALISAY CITY, Cebu — A member of a bigtime illegal drug group in Talisay City was collared this afternoon, February 13, in possession of about P1.2 million worth of shabu (crystal meth).

Operatives from the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG)-Visayas led by Superintendent Glenn Mayam and the Talisay City police found the large stash of the drugs in a house in Carmen Village, Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City that they raided at around 4 p.m. today.

Mayam identified the arrested drug suspect as Kevin Abadejos, 23, allegedly a member of a bigtime drug ring operating in the city.

Abadejos was caught with seven medium packs, two large pack sand one extra large pack of shabu that have a total value of P1.2 million, said Mayam.

Mayam, however, declined to name abadejos’ group since it is still a subject to a follow up operation. /elb