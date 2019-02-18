Davide leads ground breaking of Capitol resource center project

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III took the big risk on Monday, February 18, and went on with the ground breaking of the P1.3 billion resource center project that will be built at the Capitol compound.

In his speech, Davide said that the modern building which is eyed for completion in three years is going to be a “bold” structure that will house offices that are now located at the Capitol’s main building.

“Right after the earthquake in 2013, we already conceived of putting up a building, a facility that will house the many offices that we have here in the Capitol executive Building. Puno na gyud kaayo ta and we have created even new offices geared to providing more services,” Davide said in a message which he delivered during the ground breaking ceremony.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) earlier warned the provincial government of a “great risk” that comes with the project implement in the absence of clearance from their office.

Dr. Rene Escalante, NHCP chairperson, said that Capitol officials also failed to heed his earlier advise for them to submit a new development plan because the 20-story building will ruin the sight line symmetry of the main Capitol building which they already declared a heritage site.

The proposed resource center is also located within the buffer zone of the Capitol building.

Earlier, businessman Crisologo Saavedra also lodged a complaint against Davide and members of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) accusing them of irregularities in the selection of WT Construction as the winner contractor for the project implementation.

But Davide maintained that all processes undertaken during the bidding process were done in accordance with existing laws.

Davide added that the complaints lodged by those who oppose the construction project has something to do with the election season.

“Pangsamok-samok ra ni kay kahibaw na ta nga election season. Ang mga wa kauyon nato mangita gyod og paagi but Iam confident that I can answer these things kay nisubay ta sa balaod. Wa tay angay kabalak-an,” he added./dcb