Hero to prioritize a healthy lifestyle this year

Former Star Circle Quest grand winner Hero Angeles wants to focus on self improvement this 2019.

The 34-year old actor told Cebu Daily News Digital that he needs to take care of himself first since he often gets sick these days.

“I am trying not to abuse myself anymore when I work. I am trying to live a healthier lifestyle. Positivity is the key,” he said in an online interview.

Angeles is slowly working on the process.

“Once you have cleared your mind and body, things will flow well and it will help you achieve your goals and make your plans work smoothly,” he added.

Currently, Angeles is part of the top-rating series, “Halik” in ABS-CBN headlined by Jericho Rosales, Yen Santos, Sam Milby, and Yam Concepcion. He plays Ken, a flamboyant gay man and lawyer. He is one of the best friends of Jacky, Santos’ character.

Joining the top-rating series makes him realize that he can do more as an actor.

“Our directors made it easier for me to understand how to portray “Ken” because of their support and guidance. Also, friendship is important with your co-stars. We naturally jive with each other,” he said.

For him, being on the set is always a day of learning while having fun. “It is a support system. We always work as one and I always learn many things from them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Angeles wants to focus on self improvement this 2019.

Aside from “Halik,” Angeles is one of the hosts in “Sagisag Kultura TV,” a cultural travel show by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

“We already started airing new episodes (Season 4) this February, which airs on PTV4 and we are looking forward in featuring more historical Philippines destinations this 2019,” he said. /elb