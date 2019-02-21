Police nab ‘high-value target’ in Talisay buy-bust

Cebu City, Philippines – A chemist could possibly be the supplier and manufacturer of illegal drugs in the southern part of Metro Cebu.

This was one of the initial findings of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) after they nabbed a supplier of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos, PIB chief, told Cebu Daily News Digital that the buy-bust they carried out in Talisay City was a follow-up of the operation conducted in Naga City last Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Batobalonos said the subject of the buy-bust operation in Talisay City was a certain Marc Tapis, whom they considered as a ‘long-time supplier’ of illegal drugs.

“Tapis has the capacity to dispose 200 grams of illegal drugs per week. This is why we tagged him as a newly identified, high-valued target,” said Batobalonos.

Batobalanos said that Tapis, a resident from Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, sourced his supply of illegal drugs from a chemist who is reportedly based in Talisay City.

“He claimed that his source is from Talisay City, and he is a chemist. We also received information that this chemist can manufacture illegal drugs by himself and has links in Ozamiz City,” said Batobalonos.

Batobalonos, however, did not divulge further details about the chemist in order not to preempt follow-up investigations.

Authorities confiscated P1.79-million worth of shabu from Tapis, and three other suspects who were identified as Jerry Apura, Rene Cañete, and Rosell Palma.

“The suspects we arrested in Naga City actually told us that they got their supply from Tapis. This is why we conducted a follow-up operation on Tapis,” he added.

The three arrested drug suspects in Naga City yeilded over P500,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Based on initial reports from the police, a total of 263.73 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu were seized from Tapis and the others.

They were packed in large, medium and small packs.

Police also confiscated P16,000 worth of buy-bust money, P10,000 believed to be proceeds, a digital weighing scale, drug repacking and sniffing paraphernalia, and two video kareras. /bmjo