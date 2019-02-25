Some scenes from Sunday’s PDP-Laban Proclamation rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Here are some scenes of the February 24 Proclamation Rally of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) at the Plaza Independencia. President Rodrigo Duterte and the five senatorial candidates that he endorsed attended the event.

Aside from that, local candidates affiliated with the political party also attended the event.

Hundreds of supporters also showed up at the rally which lasted until past midnight of the next day.