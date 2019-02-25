Some scenes from Sunday’s PDP-Laban Proclamation rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Here are some scenes of the February 24 Proclamation Rally of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) at the Plaza Independencia. President Rodrigo Duterte and the five senatorial candidates that he endorsed attended the event.
Aside from that, local candidates affiliated with the political party also attended the event.
Hundreds of supporters also showed up at the rally which lasted until past midnight of the next day.
President Rodrigo Duterte speaks before the PDP-Laban Proclamation Rally at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City on February 24. |CDNDigital Photo by Tonee Despojo
President President Rodrigo Duterte (fifth from left) endorses PDP-Laban’s candidates for Cebu’s sixth district led by Representative Jonas Cortes (standing, seventh from left), who is running for the mayor’s post in Mandaue City. Pajo Barangay Captain Junard “Ahong” Chan (standing, 10th from left) is running for Lapu-Lapu City’s post for mayor. Aside from Cortes, Representative Gwendolyn Garcia (Cebu 3rd District) (6th from left) was also present in the event.|CDNDigital Tonee Despojo
President Rodrigo Duterte (seated, 5th from left) also endorses candidates of the PDP Laban of Cebu’s second district. Representative Gwendolyn Garcia (Cebu third district) was also at the event at the Plaza Independencia on Sunday, February 24.|CDNDigital photo by Tonee Despojo
