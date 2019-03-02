Fire damages four classrooms of the Jagobiao National High School
LOOK: At least four classrooms of the Jagobiao National High School were damaged in a fire which hit the public school premise late this afternoon, March 2.
The fire was placed under control by Mandaue City firefighters past 5 p.m.
Responding firemen are yet to determine the case of the fire, the first to be reported during the fire prevention month. /Photos from the Mandaue City PIO Facebook page
