CVRFA elects new board members, poised to replace CFA as football’s governing body in Cebu, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Regional Football Association (CVRFA) will soon replace the Cebu Football Association (CFA) after it elected its new board members on Saturday, March 2, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Former CFA Board Member Rodney Orale garnered the most number of votes at 41 while at second was Jose Antonio Trebol at 38.

Others who made it to the 15 were Glenn Labajo (35), Josephril Partosa (34), Chad Songalia (33), Joseph Poblacion (33), Archie Reyes (33), Alvin Roxas (32), Jinggoy Roa (31), Nimrod Quiñones (31), Adriano Ocariza (30), Jose Guy Ceniza (29), Johndee Piasidad (29), Nilo Ferraren (28) and Bruce Zabala (28).

With this development, the CVRFA will serve as the governing body for football in Cebu and Bohol.

Zabala, who was one of those elected, is from Bohol.

The 15 will convene and choose the officers of the CVRFA among themselves as well as what committee they will be handling.

Lawyer Julius Entice will serve as the secretary general, which is not a board position.|dbs