IPI eyes for 6,000 runners for their anniversary run

Homegrown Cebuano brand and leading manufacturer of globally-competitive pharmaceutical needs – International Pharmaceuticals Inc., has reached 60 years in the business.

In celebration of their anniversary, IPI is going to hold its first running event this coming May 5, 2019 – just a day before their anniversary date.

Currently, IPI is eyeing on 6,000 runners comprised of participants from the different sectors of the community, including mothers, persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, and more.

The marathon aims to raise its advocacy of promoting wellness to everyone in all walks of life; pointing a fact that running is the most inexpensive way to get fit and doesn’t require special abilities.

According to IPI, there will be a 3k run, 6k run, 12k run and 21k run. IPI also hinted that it’s going to have a different take on marathon in Cebu City.

A total of 1 million cash prizes will be given away to all the winners.

IPI will be announcing more of the details soon, so stay tuned!