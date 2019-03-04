GALLERY: The all-new Suzuki Jimny is here

Cebu City, Philippines — The much-hyped fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny mini SUV has finally arrived in Cebu.

Units of the tiny four-wheel-drive workhorse arrived at the Suzuki Auto South Cebu showroom over the weekend.

The Jimny will be available in three variants — GL manual, GL automatic, and GLX automatic.

The all-new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, 16-valve engine capable of producing 100 horsepower and 130 newton meter of torque.

Highlighting the Jimny is AllGrip Pro 4WD system with Low Range Transfer.

Here are more images of the Jimny: