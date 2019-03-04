GALLERY: The all-new Suzuki Jimny is here

The 2019 Suzuki Jimny. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Cebu City, Philippines — The much-hyped fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny mini SUV has finally arrived in Cebu.
Units of the tiny four-wheel-drive workhorse arrived at the Suzuki Auto South Cebu showroom over the weekend.
The Jimny will be available in three variants — GL manual, GL automatic, and GLX automatic.
The all-new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, 16-valve engine capable of producing 100 horsepower and 130 newton meter of torque.
Highlighting the Jimny is AllGrip Pro 4WD system with Low Range Transfer.
Here are more images of the Jimny:
The rearside of the all-new Suzuki Jimny. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
The cockpit of the all-new Suzuki Jimny has a touch of old-school beauty. Cdn Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
The all-new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, 16-valve engine capable of 100 horsepower and 130 newton meter of torque. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
The cabin is spacious enough for four persons. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
There’s ample space for second row occupants of the all-new Jimny. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Highlighting the Jimny is AllGrip Pro 4WD system with Low Range Transfer. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Round headlights and signal lights give the Jimny a retro-ish look up front. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Multi-function steering wheel adds a little modern taste inside the Jimny. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
More of the circular theme in the dashboard. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
A touchscreen audio unit complements the modern side of the cockpit. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
A gear shift lever to change from two-wheel to four-wheel drive. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Climate control is done via circular knobs. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
15-inch tires wrap the dark and aggressively designed rims of the Jimny. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
