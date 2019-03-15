Man shot, wounded inside Gallera De Mandaue cockpit arena

CEBU CITY, Philippines — a cockfighting aficionado was shot and wounded while inside a cockpit arena in Mandaue City on Thursday night, March 14, 2019.

P01 Po1 Ferry Pescante, the desk officer of the Mandaue City Police Office’s Precinct 3, said that the victim, Isidro Gastador Go, 53, was having a good time watching an ongoing cockfight past 10 p.m. of Thursday inside the Gallera De Mandaue in Barangay Tabok when a man approached and shot him in the nape without provocation.

The assailant was wearing a mask, a cap, and in short pants and sweatshirt, said Pescante, quoting witnesses.

Go, a native of Consolacion town, was rushed to the nearest hospital by the city’s emergency responders and is now in stable condition./elb

