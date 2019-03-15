Lapu teen’s mom not convinced Jonas Buenos is behind daughter’s murder
Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu — The mother of Christine Lee Silawan said she is not convinced that the suspect behind the killing of her daughter is Jonas Buenos.
“Dili (siya ang suspect para nako),” said Lourdes.
“Ganahan mi siguradoon gyud nga ang nadakpan nga suspect mao gyud to siya,” she added.
Read related story: Lapu Police considering Buenos as possible suspect but won’t confirm nor deny he is primary suspect
Silawan was accompanied today by the chief of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), lawyer Persida Acosta, at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO).
Also present was Senior Superintendent Limuel Obon, director of the LLCPO.
Read more: Lapu police tag primary suspect in Christine Lee Silawan’s murder
Obon said they will not divulge the name of the primary suspect, and reiterated that Buenos still remained as a person of interest.
“Pinagaaralan pa namin yung cases sa Danao at tsaka dito,” said Obon.
He also debunked reports that police officials in Cebu released to members of the media in Metro Manila.
“Fake news yan,” Obon said. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.