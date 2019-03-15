Lapu teen’s mom not convinced Jonas Buenos is behind daughter’s murder

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu — The mother of Christine Lee Silawan said she is not convinced that the suspect behind the killing of her daughter is Jonas Buenos.

“Dili (siya ang suspect para nako),” said Lourdes.

“Ganahan mi siguradoon gyud nga ang nadakpan nga suspect mao gyud to siya,” she added.

Silawan was accompanied today by the chief of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), lawyer Persida Acosta, at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO).

Also present was Senior Superintendent Limuel Obon, director of the LLCPO.

Obon said they will not divulge the name of the primary suspect, and reiterated that Buenos still remained as a person of interest.

“Pinagaaralan pa namin yung cases sa Danao at tsaka dito,” said Obon.

He also debunked reports that police officials in Cebu released to members of the media in Metro Manila.

“Fake news yan,” Obon said. /bmjo