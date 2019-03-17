Paying it forward: Cebu graduate, Physicians Board topnotcher, plans to serve community for a year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After placing third in this years Physicians Board Exams, Daniel Cajayon Panaglima, who is now a full-fledged doctor, said he would serve the community for a year, especially those in his hometown in Lumbag Island, Occidental Mindoro.

Panaglima, who is one of four graduates of Cebu colleges and universities who topped this year’s board exams, said he was planning to join the “Doctors to the Barrios” program of the Department of Health and serve the community in Lumbag Island for a year before proceeding with his studies on internal medicine.

“I saw the need of our fellow Filipinos in our community, and I want to pay it forward to them, this is my purpose to serve the community” said the 27-year-old Panaglima in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

Panaglima, who is also a registered nurse, graduated as a scholar of medicine of the Matias H. Aznar Memorial Memorial College of Medicine, Inc.

He said that he felt lucky for getting a scholarship slot as there were only two more slots left when he applied for it.

Panaglima, who got a nursing degree at the Manila Adventist College, said he applied for the scholarship in Medicine offered by the the Matias H. Aznar after he passed the nursing board exams.

Panaglima said he learned about his placing third in the board exams from his friend, Dr. Jessa Elaine Fronda, who also placed fifth in the Physicians Board Exams.

The other two topnotchers rom Cebu colleges and universities are Carren Agnes Honrada Solidor of Southwestern University (4th placer), and Wilma Cleo Yvonne Borja Dapog of Cebu Doctors’ University College of Medicine (10th placer).

Panaglima, who hails from Lumbag Island, Occidental Mindoro, is more than grateful and proud of what he has achieved because of his family’s support.

Growing up, he saw the effort of his parents, whose main income comes from a small carenderia, to provide for all their six children.

“I’m the third child, and I am very proud of my family’s humble beginnings” said Panaglima.

He said he was having dinner with the family after their family worship when he learned about his third place ranking in the exams.

“I am beyond blessed for what the Lord has given me,” said Panaglima.

He also said that he honestly prayed for it (to be a topnotcher), and he also really did hope for the best.

There were 1,209 board passers of the recent Physicians Board Exams. |dbs