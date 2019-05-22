CV boxers win 1 gold, 3 silvers, 1 broze in 2019 PRISAA

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas ended its campaign in the boxing competition of the 2019 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games with one gold medal, three silvers and one bronze medal.

The lone gilt was bagged by Shane Gentallan of the PMI Colleges Bohol. He scored 5-0 in the light flyweight division against SOCCSKSARGEN’s Dave Mark Sequiño.

The silver medalists is led by the first degree cousin of four division boxing champion Donnie Nietes—Danjay Nietes (light welterweight), Nicholas Martin Butalid (middle weight) and Jude Vincent Acog in the heavy weight class.

Danjay Nietes is from the University of the Visayas (UV) while Butalid and Acog are from the University of Bohol (UB).

Central Visayas failed to defend its title and relinquished it to Region 12 or SOCCSKSARGEN which finished with four gilts./dcb