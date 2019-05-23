Gabii sa Kabilin 2019: GS Chu Un Temple to open doors to wanderers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Fo Guang Shan Chu Un Temple, Cebu’s oldest Buddhist temple, will once again opens its doors to wide-eyed wanderers during the Gabii sa Kabilin on Friday, May 24.

The decades-old temple will enlighten more people about its history and how it became one of Cebu’s cultural landmarks.

For 30 years now, the FGS Chu Un Temple has been reaching out to people through various activities, such as outreach programs and cultural events.

In 2019, Venerable Master Hsing Yun’s dream of creating a home for performing artists has soared when the Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts-Cebu has officially opened.

The masters, the members of Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA), the staff of Guang Ming Institute, and the scholars join together in promoting the three acts of goodness: do good deeds, speak good words, think good thoughts.

By participating in the upcoming Gabii sa Kabilin, FGS Chu Un Temple aims to educate and amuse visitors with valuable lessons in every corner of the temple.

During Gabii sa Kabilin, Chu Un will open its doors to the public with live performances from GMI performers and guest performers such as the Creative Thespians of Cebu, Rock Republic, Childlink Learning Center, Sinulog Idols, and many more. Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m., and 10:45 p.m.

Chu Un Temple at Inglis V. Rama is open to visitors from Tuesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. /dcb