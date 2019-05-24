Four reasons why you should be at the Cebu Mangoes Festival this weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head to Mactan and celebrate the sweetness of Cebu Mangoes, through a must-not-miss festival!

Here are four reasons why you should take part at the Cebu Mangoes Festival this weekend:

Groove to the beat of summer at the Mango Street Dancing! Be part of all the fun when the celebration kicks off with the Mango Street Dancing led by the Kadaugan Dancers on May 25. This will be followed by the official start of the all-day mango picking activity, where you can have your fill of Cebu’s delectable mangoes from close to 250 mango trees lining up the Newtown Boulevard inside The Mactan Newtown. Shop for everything mangoes at the Mango Bazaar. The Mango Bazaar features the mangopreneurs of Cebu as they showcase a wide variety of mango-related products. You may also enjoy a sumptuous feast at the 500-seater Mactan Alfresco right by the entrance to the township.

“We are very happy to get this celebration underway here in Lapu-Lapu City as we pay tribute to the mangoes of Cebu that the world has come to love. The Mactan Newtown is a very special township that plays host to more than 200 mango trees lined up along the main avenue, and it is the vision of our chairman Dr. Andrew L. Tan to showcase this vibrant aspect of the Cebu lifestyle. That is the reason why we find it fitting to celebrate Cebu mangoes here,” says Noli D. Hernandez, president, Megaworld Cebu Properties, Inc.

Marvel at the world’s BIGGEST MANGO SAGO. Also part of the festival is the unveiling of the “world’s biggest mango sago,” which is eyed to become a historic first in Cebu.

“The Cebu Mangoes Festival is a one-of-a-kind celebration here at the Historic Resort City of Lapu-Lapu and this side of Cebu. Although the economic progress of the city has gone up by leaps and bounds, agriculture products like mangoes still thrive, and that proves how rich and diverse Cebu’s economic sector really is,” shares Hembler Mendoza, Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Head.

Party the night away at the MANGAmazing Concert! Both days will be capped off by music events, which will feature live performances from Cebu’s most sought after talents. Afterwards, the evening sky will be lit up by a grand fireworks display that will surely delight all the festival visitors right at the venue.

Want to know more about the much-awaited Cebu Mangoes Festival at The Mactan Newtown? Follow the event’s official page on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/cebumangoesfestival/, so you won’t miss out on all the happenings! ###