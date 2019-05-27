Badian town council ‘open’ to hear proposals of using Kawasan Falls for bulk water production

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sangguniang Bayan of Badian town, located 107 kilometers from Cebu City, is open to entertaining proposals on utilizing Kawasan Falls to augment the water supply in Metro Cebu.

However, Badian Councilor Mark Andrew Jorolan said the water supply needs of the municipality should be met first before the town’s water resources will be distributed to the neighboring towns and cities of Cebu.

Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference on Saturday, May 25, said tapping surface water sources like waterfalls and rivers is a likely solution to Metro Cebu’s problem on water supply.

Garcia said they are looking into the possibility of tapping the waterfalls and rivers in Cebu’s southern towns to augment the existing bulk water supply in the province.

Garcia said addressing the water supply would only be a matter of “recognizing our resources and directing it to the areas where it is needed.”

Garcia, who would sit as Cebu governor beginning June 30, said that an existing partnership between the province and Manila Water that creates 35 million liters daily bulk water production out of Luyang River in Carmen town in the north may be replicated using the surface water in the southern towns.

Even prior to Garcia’s statement, Jorolan said there was a company that proposed the use of Kawasan Falls in bulk water production in 2018. However, the private company did not proceed with the project.

“The council was open to it for so long as the water supply needs of the municipality are met first. Only the excess water shall be supplied to other parties,” Jorolan said in a message to CDN Digital.

Jorolan added that they will wait for the formal communication from the Capitol regarding the incoming administration’s plan to implement the same project. / celr