Market authority catches Carbon vendor selling stingrays from Zamboanga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) confiscated 40 kilograms of stingray meat at the Carbon Public Market on Friday morning, May 31.

According to Doctor Alice Utlang, head of the DVMF, market inspectors chanced upon the displayed stingray meat in one of the stalls in the seafood section of the Carbon Public Market and immediately apprehended the vendor, Maricar Noquillo.

“There was a lone stingray on display and upon investigation, our inspectors saw more stingrays under her (Noquillo’s) booth,” said Utlang.

Utlang said selling stingrays violates City Ordinance No. 2006 which disallows the selling and buying of stingrays and sharks.

The ordinance was signed by outgoing Mayor Tomas Osmeña in 2018.

Utlang said the violator will be banned from selling in the Carbon Market by the market authority and will have to pay the fine of P1,000 as her first offense for being caught selling stingrays.

Utlang said the stingrays will be buried at the DVFM compound on Friday afternoon, May 31, before they get spoiled following the confiscation.

The DVMF traced the stingrays from Zamboanga, where they were caught and traded before reaching the market in Cebu.

Utlang reminded the market vendors and traders that selling sharks and stingrays are prohibited in Cebu City and will incur heavy fines of up to P100,000.

She also urged the public to stop buying stingrays and sharks.

“People should start looking at the bigger picture and help the government preserve these endangered species,” said Utlang.

Utlang said stingrays are often cooked into a famous local dish called larang, but she said other seafood can be used for the same dish.

Instead of stingray, Utlang suggests that people use bakasi or sea eel for cooking larang. / celr