Police handcuff TNVS driver for selling drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old driver of transport network vehicle service (TNVS) is now behind bars after authorities found him selling illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation on May 31, past 10 p.m., in Sitio Bayotan, Barangay Duljo Fatima.

Richard Barbosa, a resident of the same barangay, was collared by authorities with at 1.675 kilos of shabu with an estimated value of P11.3 million.

Barbosa was captured 100 meters away from the house of the late drug lord, Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.

The arrest was the result of a joint operation of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Mambaling Police Station and operatives from the City Intelligence Branch and Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu City Police Office.

Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, commander of Mambaling Police Station, said they have been monitoring Barbosa for almost one mother before he was arrested.

Talosig said Barbosa was pointed as the supplier of Ursulino Alpapara, also a resident of Barangay Duljo Fatima. Police arrested Alpapara on April 25.

Talosig considers Barbosa as a high value target due to the amount of drugs found in his possession. / celr