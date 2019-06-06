Cebuano Jaybie Mantilla ready for tough grind with UP

Cebu City, Philippines—Former Cesafi MVP Jaybie Mantilla is in for a very gruelling schedule in the next few months as he will be joining the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in training camps that will be held in Taiwan and Serbia.

The latest addition to the loaded Fighting Maroons roster, the former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar and Cebu Shark, said he isn’t fazed by the rather hectic schedule and is quite excited for the opportunity to get better.

The pride of Pasil joined his Maroons teammates for training on Tuesday and Mantilla reports that he enjoyed his very first day.

“They were all very welcoming when I practiced with them on Tuesday,” said the 5-foot-9 guard. “They were all very accommodating and approachable and they really made me feel welcome to the team.”

The Fighting Maroons are actually leaving for training in Las Vegas next week. Unfortunately, Mantilla will miss that trip but will be with the team when they compete in the Buddha Light International Association Cup in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in the middle of July. The Maroons also have another training session slated in Serbia.

Mantilla admits there remains a lot of work that needs to be done before he gets up to speed with UP’s style of play.

“I’m still adjusting to the style of play here. I’m the new guy here and I understand that I should work harder to familiarize myself with the system that we run here.” /bmjo