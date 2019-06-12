DepEd secretary reiterates support for revival of mandatory ROTC

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Education Secretary Leonor Briones has manifested anew her support in offering the mandatory Reserved Officer Training Course (ROTC) for senior high school students.

Briones made the statement in front of police personnel, members of the Naval forces, teachers and officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Division during the Independence Day celebration at the Mactan Liberty Shrine on Wednesday morning, June 12.

According to Briones, a youth community equipped with the ROTC training will be able to defend the country in case there will be new forces who would seek to invade the country.

“Mao kini nga kami sa DepEd, ginasuporta namo ang move nga i-offer sa senior high school nga equivalent sa first year and second year college, nga i-restore ang ROTC. Kay sa panahon nga gi-atake kita sa hapon, ang unang nagdepensa ang atong mga batang ROTC samtang immobilized ang atong mga military forces,” Briones said.

(This is the reason why in DepEd, we support the move to offer ROTC in senior high school. During the time when we were attacked by the Japanese [Imperial Army], it was our ROTC youth who defended the country while our military forces were immobilized.)

“Mao na nga gusto namo nga dunay mga grupo nga mga batan-on nga andam modepensa sa mga Pilipino,” she added.

(That is why we want that a youth group exists, ready to defend the Filipinos.)

Briones earlier expressed support for the restoration of ROTC in May 2019 as she said that ROTC graduates will be the country’s first line of defense in case of foreign invasion. / celr