Complaint filed against brokerage firms for hiring excessive number of sales agents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) in Central Visayas has already received two complaints against brokerage firms, who have hired an excessive number of sales agents compared to what is only allowable under Republic Act 9646 or the Real Estate Service Act (RESA) Law.

“Under the RESA Law, each real estate broker is only entitled to 20 real estate agents or sales persons,” Armund Ingles said, information officer of PRC-7.

He said that such practice would be considered unethical and they might face administrative charges before the PRC and criminal cases before a competent court.

Ingles said that the first letter of complaint was filed late last year while the other complaint was filed this year.

Ingles, however, encouraged the complainants to formalize their complaint by submitting a subscribed and notarized affidavit, attached with the evidence, before their office.

Although Ingles refused to name these real estate firms because they were still being investigated by their legal office.

He also encouraged stakeholders in the real estate brokerage sector to police themselves and report those firms who were found to be abusive.

Ingles said that the PRC might suspend or cancel the license of a broker if he/she had been proven to have violated R.A. 9646.

Complaint filed

On Thursday, June 13, a certain Julie Anne Rocha, a resident of barangay Poblacion, Talisay City, filed a complaint before the Cebu City Prosecutors Office against four individuals for operating a very populated real estate firm.

The respondents of the case include Chris Malazarte, Tracy Villarias and Daisy Alindajao, who are employees of Leuterio Realty & Brokerage, and its owner, Anthony Gerardo Leuterio.

Rocha, a licensed real estate broker who also worked at the same real estate firm, has alleged that Leuterio Realty & Brokerage had hired around 30,000 sales agents nationwide.

Aside from these, some employees of the real estate firm had allegedly practiced in real estate service, even if they were not licensed real estate brokers.

She said that the presence of excessive sales agents and unlicensed brokers, had greatly affected her livelihood.

“They are acting like a real estate broker when in fact, they’re unlicensed and they are doing unethical practice ever since,” Rocha claimed.

He also appealed to other real estate brokers to step up in implementing the law to provide professionalism in the industry.

“I felt like I lost dignity and integrity because they are more prioritizing brokers who are unlicensed, while professional and licensed brokers were not given value,” she added.

Lawyer Luisito Arma, legal counsel of Rocha, also said that they had included Leuterio in the case, even if he is a licensed broker, because he allowed his people to practice as a real estate broker even if they are unlicensed.

“Remember the principle in law that when there is conspiracy, the act of one is the act of all. Where is the conspiracy, by allowing his people to work as if they are licensed brokers,” Arma said.

CDN-Digital tried to reach the respondents, but they could not be reached for comment. /dbs