Couple weds thanks to the help of kind-hearted habal-habal drivers, neighbors

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Arce Pamisa, 59, and Salome Lopez, 48, have been living together for 14 years.

The couple never had the opportunity to seek the sacrament of matrimony because of financial difficulties. Things got worst when Pamisa, who used to work as a PUJ driver, became sick in 2015.

Pamisa finds it uncomfortable to already move around because of his difficulty in urinating and deficating while Lopez would have occasional asthma attacks. Both are jobless and relies on the help of kind-hearted neighbors for their daily substenance.

But a group of habal-habal (motorcyclc-for-hire) drivers who call themselves “SRP Motorjack Riders” and some neighbors in Sitio Arca in Barangay Punta Princesa made sure that the couple is able to achieve their dream wedding which finally happened in the afternoon of June 19, 2019.

Nine motorcycle-for-hire drivers led by Jay Capanig chipped in to buy the bride’s white dress, wedding cake, and the food which they shared during the wedding reception. The group also gave Pamisa a new haircut.

“Kani lahi gyud ni nga experience sa amoa kay makita namo nga walang wala gyud ni sila mao nang mas nindot sa among pamati nga maka tabang ani nila” said Capanig.

(This is a different experience for us because we know that the couple really has nothing and that made giving more meaningful for us.)

Despite their meager income, Capanig said that their group of 50 drivers has made it a mission to help others who are in need. The group started in 2012.

Memorable Wedding

Capanig said they learned of the couple’s condition from their neighbor Bernie Pacunla, who is also a member of the SRP Motorjack Riders.

Pacunla told them that the Fr. Randy Figuracion of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes have been visiting the couple since the first week of June for their communion. The priest was also helping the couple prepare the requirements for a church wedding after he found out that they have not had the sacrament of matrimony.

But since the Pamisa was already bedridden and Lopez was also sickly, some neighbors volunteered to do the leg works for their wedding document applications.

On June 19, Fr. Figuracion visited the couple’s shanty for their wedding ceremonies which started at 10 a.m.

Wearing a white dress, Lopez sat beside Pamisa on the wooden bed that they use to sleep on as they exchanged their “I Dos.”

After the ceremony, Capanig said he eight of his members brought out the food that they prepared for lunch. They shared lechon manok, bihon and sinugbang baboy (roasted pork meat) with the newly weds. They also had a cake prepared for them.

“Ang amo lang gyud ato is to assist in the wedding ceremony and preparations. Kami sa akong grupo, kami ang ga tupi ni Tatay. Ga palit og ga andam gamay sa ilang panimalay, ug ang mga silingan sab nila tatay maoy ga andam sa ubang pagkaon, ga tampo-tampo sila aron nay lechon manok ug bihon” he said.

(We were there to assist in the wedding preparations. Our group made sure that Tatay Arce will get a new haircut. We made sure that their place was set up for the wedding ceremony and we coordinated with some neighbors to help us prepare bihon and lechon manok for the meals that we will share.)

Appeal for Help

Now that the wedding ceremony was already over, Capanig said that their next mission was to help find kind-hearted individuals who are willing to help the couple with their medical needs.

While Lopez does have a 25-year-old daughter from her previous relationship, Capanig said that the girl is also jobless because she is the one who tends to her parents’ needs.

The family relies on help that they would get from neighbors for their meals and the payment of their monthly electricity bills.

Capanig said that while they plan to bring Pamisa for a medical checkup, they are having difficulty on how to transport him to the hospital.

“Ang problema namo is ang pag transport ni Tatay kay maglisod na gyud sya ug i lakaw-lakaw pa, so mao na among gi pangitaag paagi karon nga unta ma tabangan mi,” he said.

(We are having difficulty in transporting Tatay (to the hospital for medical checkup) because he could no longer walk so we are trying to find means on how to do this.)

The last time that Pamisa was made to undergo medical checkup and x-ray was in 2015 yet. /dcb