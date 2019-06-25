Fun under the rain, kids using a parking ramp as a makeshift slide

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The heavy downpour last, June 23, Sunday brought out the fun in some of the kids along Salvador Extension in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

It was also the day that Ryan Redentor Seismundo, 21, a freelance photographer, stopped for a sight that’s worth recording.

“I was on my way to Banawa to hang out with my cousin, then I saw these kids were enjoying the rain and were sliding in a ramp in a parking lot in a condo” he said.

Seismundo also said that he was scared while looking at the kids because they might go straight to the streets, but a closer look at them sliding on the ramp showed that they had plenty of space to stop them from reaching the main road.

“Luh lingawa oy” these were words he uttered upon seeing the kids playing.

He also said that “Naka relate man ko’s ilang gibuhat pag elementary days nako haha.”

He said that was also the reason he recorded a short video of the group of young boys making the most of the rain, having fun and enjoying every minute of it.

Some netizens were also quick to send in their comments about the video, Gel Montesclaros said, “Happy kaayo mi kay happy ang mga kiddos ubos sa amo condo gahapon” and Jhen Ivy Regudo commented “lingawa ani baa”.

As of June 25 at 4:23 p.m the video has reached 225 comments, 642 reactions and 643 shares and 34,000 views. /dbs