Mirage Philippines Cebu Crew celebrates 6th anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Mirage Philippines (MPH) Cebu Crew is celebrating its 6th anniversary this coming June 30, 2019.

The car group was established last 2013 and was officially recognized by the MPH council in 2014.

The club has over 3,000 forum members composed of owners and enthusiasts of the Mitsubishi Mirage around the Philippines, while here in Cebu they have 60 active members.

Mirage Philippines Cebu Crew is not your ordinary car group, in the past years as the group has been the doing medical and dental missions and considers these missions as among their biggest projects.

According to Cathy Elizondo, MPH Cebu Crew media club marketing officer, said that their group was not only promoting safe driving but also the group as an extended family to its members.

MPH Cebu Crew lives by their mission and that is to promote driving safety, defensive driving, and basic automotive know-how for new drivers.

The group’s members also aim to inspire speed aficionados and discourage street racing through the yearly track days.

Aside from that, they also push for interaction with fellow car enthusiasts in other groups through joint meet-ups, increase solidarity within the group through fun runs, and show concern for our fellow Filipinos by supporting various foundations.

For their sixth anniversary, this coming June 30 at the Villa Dulce in Naga City, the members will be in for a treat with raffles, games and the chance to meet and greet their new members./dbs